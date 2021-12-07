Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of HIBB opened at $73.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.95. Hibbett Sports has a twelve month low of $41.70 and a twelve month high of $101.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.92.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The company had revenue of $381.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Hibbett Sports will post 11.33 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on HIBB shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $120.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Hibbett Sports from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.83.

In related news, SVP David Mitchell Benck purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.34 per share, with a total value of $148,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael E. Longo purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.08 per share, with a total value of $350,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 4.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 9,242 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 6.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 78.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

