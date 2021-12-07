Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Now Covered by Sanford C. Bernstein

Research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

HXGBY has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Nordea Equity Research raised Hexagon AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hexagon AB (publ) currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Hexagon AB (publ) alerts:

HXGBY stock opened at $14.35 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.23. Hexagon AB has a 52-week low of $11.68 and a 52-week high of $17.58.

Hexagon AB engages in the provision sensor, software and autonomous solutions. It operates through the Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES), and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GES) segments. The IES segment consists of metrology systems that incorporate the latest in sensor technology for fast and accurate measurements, as well as CAD and CAM software.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Hexagon AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexagon AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.