HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) PT Set at €115.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($129.21) target price on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HFG. Credit Suisse Group set a €95.00 ($106.74) target price on HelloFresh in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €109.00 ($122.47) target price on HelloFresh in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €51.50 ($57.87) target price on HelloFresh in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($112.36) target price on HelloFresh in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €77.00 ($86.52) target price on HelloFresh in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HelloFresh has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €94.01 ($105.63).

Shares of HFG stock opened at €83.72 ($94.07) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.23, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €83.03 and a 200 day moving average price of €83.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.11. HelloFresh has a 52-week low of €46.84 ($52.63) and a 52-week high of €97.50 ($109.55).

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

