HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) Given a €60.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.00 ($67.42) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €60.96 ($68.49) price objective on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €61.00 ($68.54) price target on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.00 ($48.31) price target on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($74.16) price target on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($67.42) price target on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €57.36 ($64.45).

HLE stock opened at €62.14 ($69.82) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €60.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €59.46. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €44.24 ($49.71) and a 12-month high of €68.72 ($77.21). The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.37.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

