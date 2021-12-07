HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $147.78.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities upped their price target on HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on HEICO in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on HEICO in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $169.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on HEICO in a research report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of HEI stock opened at $142.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a PE ratio of 70.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $140.31 and a 200-day moving average of $136.69. HEICO has a one year low of $115.57 and a one year high of $151.60.

In related news, Director Adolfo Henriques acquired 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $112.13 per share, with a total value of $103,720.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,343. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Eric A. Mendelson acquired 834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $124.89 per share, with a total value of $104,158.26. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,068,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,407,373.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in HEICO by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,627 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in HEICO by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,999 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in HEICO by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Bell Bank raised its stake in HEICO by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 11,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in HEICO by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,715 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.04% of the company’s stock.

About HEICO

HEICO Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

