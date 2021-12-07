HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) PT Lowered to $70.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $87.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HQY. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink raised shares of HealthEquity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.73.

HQY opened at $56.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 4.50. HealthEquity has a fifty-two week low of $53.60 and a fifty-two week high of $93.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5,667.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.45 and its 200 day moving average is $70.11.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $180.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that HealthEquity will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

In other HealthEquity news, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.19, for a total value of $120,601.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $372,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,832 shares of company stock valued at $1,152,469. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HQY. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in HealthEquity in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in HealthEquity in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in HealthEquity by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

