HealthEquity, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.93 Per Share (NASDAQ:HQY)

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of HealthEquity in a report issued on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Santangelo expects that the company will earn $0.93 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HealthEquity’s FY2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The business had revenue of $180.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.44 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HQY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.09.

Shares of HQY opened at $56.67 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.11. HealthEquity has a 52 week low of $53.60 and a 52 week high of $93.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5,667.00, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HQY. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of HealthEquity by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,720,000 after buying an additional 19,625 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of HealthEquity by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in shares of HealthEquity by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 638,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,395,000 after buying an additional 152,250 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 62,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,001,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.19, for a total transaction of $120,601.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $372,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,832 shares of company stock worth $1,152,469. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

Featured Article: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.