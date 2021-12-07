Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($1.95) Per Share

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Health Catalyst in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Santangelo forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.95) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Health Catalyst’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.77) EPS.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 22.56% and a negative net margin of 63.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HCAT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. BTIG Research started coverage on Health Catalyst in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Health Catalyst from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Health Catalyst has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.49.

HCAT stock opened at $39.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.34 and a 200 day moving average of $52.64. Health Catalyst has a twelve month low of $36.90 and a twelve month high of $59.50.

In related news, General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $123,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bryan Truman Hunt sold 957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total value of $47,275.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,388 shares of company stock worth $3,376,404 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 94.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Health Catalyst by 27.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Health Catalyst in the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Health Catalyst by 36.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

