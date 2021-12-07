Head to Head Survey: Nymox Pharmaceutical (NYMX) & Its Peers

Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ: NYMX) is one of 38 publicly-traded companies in the “Diagnostic substances” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Nymox Pharmaceutical to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Nymox Pharmaceutical and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nymox Pharmaceutical 0 0 0 0 N/A Nymox Pharmaceutical Competitors 196 717 1176 36 2.50

As a group, “Diagnostic substances” companies have a potential upside of 28.61%. Given Nymox Pharmaceutical’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nymox Pharmaceutical has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.5% of Nymox Pharmaceutical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.3% of shares of all “Diagnostic substances” companies are held by institutional investors. 54.0% of Nymox Pharmaceutical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of shares of all “Diagnostic substances” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nymox Pharmaceutical and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nymox Pharmaceutical N/A -$11.74 million -9.47 Nymox Pharmaceutical Competitors $396.38 million $34.77 million 51.34

Nymox Pharmaceutical’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Nymox Pharmaceutical. Nymox Pharmaceutical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Nymox Pharmaceutical has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nymox Pharmaceutical’s rivals have a beta of 1.39, indicating that their average stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Nymox Pharmaceutical and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nymox Pharmaceutical N/A -558.19% -288.11% Nymox Pharmaceutical Competitors -2,667.34% -243.40% -113.26%

Summary

Nymox Pharmaceutical rivals beat Nymox Pharmaceutical on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development on products for the aging population. Its products include NicAlert and TobacAlert, and the NX-1207 for the treatment of low-grade localized prostate cancer. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and Europe. The company was founded by Paul Averback on May 30, 1995 and is headquartered in Nassau, the Bahamas.

