Head-To-Head Review: PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) and W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) and W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.3%. W. P. Carey pays an annual dividend of $4.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust pays out 142.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. W. P. Carey pays out 171.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and W. P. Carey has raised its dividend for 24 consecutive years. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, W. P. Carey has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and W. P. Carey’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 26.51% 7.49% 1.17% W. P. Carey 35.21% 6.26% 2.99%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and W. P. Carey’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust $469.35 million 3.77 $52.37 million $1.32 13.81 W. P. Carey $1.21 billion 12.14 $455.36 million $2.46 32.02

W. P. Carey has higher revenue and earnings than PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than W. P. Carey, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and W. P. Carey, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 0 4 2 0 2.33 W. P. Carey 1 0 5 0 2.67

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust presently has a consensus price target of $20.75, indicating a potential upside of 13.82%. W. P. Carey has a consensus price target of $87.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.43%. Given PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is more favorable than W. P. Carey.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.0% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.9% of W. P. Carey shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of W. P. Carey shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

W. P. Carey beats PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets. The Credit Sensitive Strategies segment includes investments in distressed mortgage loans, real estate acquired in settlement of mortgage loans, real estate held for investment, credit risk transfer agreements, non-agency subordinated bonds, and small balance commercial real estate mortgage loans. The Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies segment focuses on investments in mortgage servicing rights, excess servicing spread, agency and senior non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and the related interest rate hedging activities. The Corporate segment includes management fee and corporate expense amounts and certain interest income. The company was founded by Stanford L. Kurland on

About W. P. Carey

W.P. Carey, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments. The company was founded by William Polk Carey in 1973 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

