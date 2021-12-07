HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN)

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by HC Wainwright in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

ASLN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Get ASLAN Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ASLN stock opened at $1.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $51.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 16.60, a quick ratio of 18.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $6.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.51.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 344.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,898,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,787 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 359,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 101,182 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 541.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 113,984 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,349,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after purchasing an additional 103,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aslan Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. It focuses on atopic dermatitis, other immunology indications and autoimmune disease. Its pipeline includes varlitinib, ASLAN003, ASLAN004, and AhR Antagonist.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.