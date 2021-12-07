HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Veru (NASDAQ:VERU)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Veru from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a buy rating on shares of Veru in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veru from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Veru in a report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.75.

VERU opened at $6.18 on Friday. Veru has a one year low of $3.21 and a one year high of $24.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.18 and a beta of 0.51.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. Veru had a negative return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 12.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Veru will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veru during the second quarter valued at $7,578,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Veru by 111.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 721,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,826,000 after purchasing an additional 380,746 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Veru in the second quarter worth about $158,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Veru by 159.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 17,735 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Veru by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 8,279 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.56% of the company’s stock.

About Veru

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

