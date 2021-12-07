Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A) Hits New 1-Year High at $30.40

Shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT.A) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.40 and last traded at $30.40, with a volume of 24 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.40.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.03 and its 200-day moving average is $37.72. The company has a market cap of $541.73 million, a PE ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.66%.

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, Beautyrest Black, and Scott Living names, as well as private label Skye name.

