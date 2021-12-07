Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Given New GBX 1,315 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,460 ($19.36) to GBX 1,315 ($17.44) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 0.57% from the stock’s previous close.

HL has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.57) price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,925 ($25.53) to GBX 1,650 ($21.88) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,980 ($26.26) price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,850 ($24.53) price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hargreaves Lansdown has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,645 ($21.81).

Shares of HL opened at GBX 1,307.50 ($17.34) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £6.20 billion and a PE ratio of 20.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Hargreaves Lansdown has a twelve month low of GBX 1,296.50 ($17.19) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,796 ($23.82). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,461.50.

In other news, insider Philip Johnson sold 8,463 shares of Hargreaves Lansdown stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,420 ($18.83), for a total transaction of £120,174.60 ($159,361.62).

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

