Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Given New GBX 1,315 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,460 ($19.36) to GBX 1,315 ($17.44) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 0.57% from the stock’s previous close.
HL has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.57) price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,925 ($25.53) to GBX 1,650 ($21.88) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,980 ($26.26) price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,850 ($24.53) price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hargreaves Lansdown has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,645 ($21.81).
Shares of HL opened at GBX 1,307.50 ($17.34) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £6.20 billion and a PE ratio of 20.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Hargreaves Lansdown has a twelve month low of GBX 1,296.50 ($17.19) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,796 ($23.82). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,461.50.
Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile
Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.
