Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HBRIY. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Harbour Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Harbour Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank upgraded Harbour Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harbour Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

Harbour Energy stock opened at $5.25 on Tuesday. Harbour Energy has a 12 month low of $4.19 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.07.

Harbour Energy Plc is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration and production of upstream oil and gas. It focuses its operations in Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Norway. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

