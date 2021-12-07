Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 11,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 17,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $4.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $238.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,812,029. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $234.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.65. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $188.60 and a fifty-two week high of $243.60.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

