Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Trims Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lessened its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 5.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,379 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 39,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 38.9% during the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 5,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 337.0% during the third quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 21,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 110.1% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 14.0% during the third quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.13. The stock had a trading volume of 9,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,695,562. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $54.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.52. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $77.76 and a 1 year high of $105.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.43.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 53.93%.

Several analysts have issued reports on EMR shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.80.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

