Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Sells 718 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management cut its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 718 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 15.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,804,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,377,000 after buying an additional 241,516 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 696,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,002,000 after buying an additional 4,143 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 483.9% in the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 606,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,309,000 after purchasing an additional 502,916 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 16,275.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 591,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 587,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 576,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,266,000 after purchasing an additional 9,212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Shares of IBB stock traded up $4.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.57. The company had a trading volume of 27,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,914,124. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.95. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $142.46 and a 52 week high of $177.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.124 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. This is a boost from iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th.

About iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.