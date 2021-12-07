Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has $3.94 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lowered its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 6.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 73,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 4,835 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up 0.9% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 197.6% during the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 63.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Cowen raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

VZ stock traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $50.64. 316,494 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,957,609. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $49.74 and a one year high of $61.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $212.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.61.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $82,222.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

