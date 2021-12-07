Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has $1.22 Million Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lessened its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,754 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,118 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in First Solar during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First Solar by 141.3% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in First Solar during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in First Solar by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 533 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in First Solar by 3,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 850 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. 73.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Solar alerts:

In other news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total transaction of $68,030.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.17, for a total transaction of $133,404.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,923 shares of company stock worth $318,810 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.15.

First Solar stock traded up $4.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $104.00. 6,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,120,657. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.44. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.71 and a 12 month high of $123.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.78.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $583.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.10 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 17.26%. First Solar’s quarterly revenue was down 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

Recommended Story: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.