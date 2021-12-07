Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HWC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 308.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,478,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,936 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 1,536.2% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 388,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,249,000 after acquiring an additional 364,409 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,609,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,605,000 after acquiring an additional 220,833 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 5.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,330,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,464,000 after acquiring an additional 216,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 15.5% during the second quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,516,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,397,000 after purchasing an additional 203,493 shares during the last quarter. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.20.

Hancock Whitney stock opened at $49.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Hancock Whitney Co. has a one year low of $29.30 and a one year high of $53.61.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $330.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.77 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.31%.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

