Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) PT Raised to $146.00 at BTIG Research

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) had its target price raised by BTIG Research from $138.00 to $146.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Guidewire Software from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Bank of America cut Guidewire Software from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $132.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Sunday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $132.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $127.00.

NYSE:GWRE opened at $114.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of -97.56 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.35 and a 200-day moving average of $115.34. Guidewire Software has a 52 week low of $91.76 and a 52 week high of $134.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $165.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.73 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 5.44% and a negative net margin of 13.20%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Guidewire Software will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Guidewire Software news, Director Marcus Ryu sold 45,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total transaction of $5,312,504.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,349 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.21, for a total transaction of $156,767.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,218 shares of company stock valued at $8,526,380 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Guidewire Software in the second quarter worth about $5,723,000. Creative Planning raised its position in Guidewire Software by 5.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in Guidewire Software in the second quarter worth about $5,541,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Guidewire Software by 12.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 2.2% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 14,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter.

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

