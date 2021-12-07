GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $106.15 Million

Equities research analysts predict that GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) will announce sales of $106.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for GrowGeneration’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $104.45 million and the highest is $108.45 million. GrowGeneration reported sales of $61.92 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 71.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GrowGeneration will report full year sales of $438.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $436.36 million to $440.36 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $528.41 million, with estimates ranging from $516.48 million to $545.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow GrowGeneration.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $116.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.28 million. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 4.67%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share.

GRWG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on GrowGeneration from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on GrowGeneration from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on GrowGeneration in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their target price on GrowGeneration from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.78.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 41.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRWG stock traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $15.51. The stock had a trading volume of 61,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,006,453. The stock has a market cap of $924.50 million, a P/E ratio of 51.10 and a beta of 2.74. GrowGeneration has a 1 year low of $14.16 and a 1 year high of $67.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.24.

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

