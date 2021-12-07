Grimm Trading Up 327.3% Over Last Week (GRIMM)

Grimm (CURRENCY:GRIMM) traded 36.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 6th. One Grimm coin can now be bought for about $0.0112 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Grimm has traded up 327.3% against the dollar. Grimm has a total market capitalization of $675,333.85 and $44.00 worth of Grimm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00017873 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001469 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 34.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Grimm Coin Profile

Grimm is a coin. Grimm’s total supply is 60,501,300 coins. Grimm’s official Twitter account is @grimmwcom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Grimm’s official website is grimmw.com

