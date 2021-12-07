Great Diamond Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Great Diamond Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $8,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 95.4% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $156.79 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $123.52 and a 12 month high of $162.80.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.