Great Diamond Partners LLC Buys 803 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 5.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 803 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 63.3% in the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter.

KRE opened at $71.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.78. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a twelve month low of $49.68 and a twelve month high of $75.76.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

