Great Diamond Partners LLC Buys 251 Shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 608.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,807,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128,140 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 29,806,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,885,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147,905 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $9,559,000. Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 18.9% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 785,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,150,000 after purchasing an additional 124,534 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,301,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,396,000 after purchasing an additional 81,324 shares during the period.

Get iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

IGIB stock opened at $59.36 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.24. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $58.83 and a twelve month high of $61.83.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.242 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.