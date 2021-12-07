GRC International Group (LON:GRC) Trading 1.6% Higher

GRC International Group plc (LON:GRC)’s share price traded up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 32 ($0.42) and last traded at GBX 32 ($0.42). 3,143 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 140,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 31.50 ($0.42).

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 35.26 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 37.12. The stock has a market cap of £31.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.27.

GRC International Group Company Profile (LON:GRC)

GRC International Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to address the information technology (IT) governance, risk management, and compliance requirements of organizations in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company provides instructor-led and self-paced training courses on data protection, cyber security, ISO 27001 certification, and business continuity.

