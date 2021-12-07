GravityCoin (GXX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $57.00

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded up 56% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. GravityCoin has a market cap of $30,769.34 and approximately $57.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GravityCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, GravityCoin has traded up 13.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001966 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.34 or 0.00055666 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,345.29 or 0.08535111 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.41 or 0.00059738 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50,882.10 or 0.99943663 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.13 or 0.00076861 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002614 BTC.

About GravityCoin

GravityCoin’s total supply is 6,718,830 coins. GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GravityCoin is medium.com/@gravitycoin . The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GravityCoin is www.gravitycoin.io

GravityCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GravityCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GravityCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

