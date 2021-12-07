Grace & White Inc. NY Reduces Stock Position in Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE:LUB)

Grace & White Inc. NY cut its holdings in Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE:LUB) by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 77,900 shares during the quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY’s holdings in Luby’s were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LUB. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Luby’s by 96.4% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,342,314 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131,532 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Luby’s by 41.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,510,041 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,799,000 after purchasing an additional 442,238 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Luby’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luby’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Luby’s by 12.4% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 267,552 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 29,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.79% of the company’s stock.

LUB stock opened at $2.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.19. Luby’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.62 and a 12 month high of $5.13.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd.

Luby’s Profile

Luby’s, Inc operates as a multi-branded company in the restaurant industry and in the contract food services industry. It operates through the following segments: Luby’s Cafeterias, Fuddruckers Restaurants, Cheeseburger in Paradise, Fuddruckers Franchise Operations, and Culinary Contract Services. The Luby’s Cafeterias segment includes the results of the company-owned Luby’s Cafeterias restaurants.

