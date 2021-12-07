Grace & White Inc. NY Has $7 Million Stock Holdings in Tuesday Morning Co. (OTCMKTS:TUEM)

Grace & White Inc. NY raised its holdings in Tuesday Morning Co. (OTCMKTS:TUEM) by 10.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,499,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240,300 shares during the quarter. Tuesday Morning makes up about 1.3% of Grace & White Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Grace & White Inc. NY’s holdings in Tuesday Morning were worth $6,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TUEM. Osmium Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tuesday Morning in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,509,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tuesday Morning in the second quarter worth $18,251,000. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Tuesday Morning in the second quarter worth $7,110,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Tuesday Morning in the second quarter worth $6,309,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Tuesday Morning in the second quarter worth $5,175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TUEM stock opened at $2.19 on Tuesday. Tuesday Morning Co. has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $5.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Tuesday Morning had a positive return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $176.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.62 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Tuesday Morning Co. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tuesday Morning news, CMO Paul Metcalf purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.68 per share, with a total value of $168,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Marc Katz purchased 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.71 per share, for a total transaction of $256,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 485,925 shares of company stock worth $851,524 in the last ninety days. 36.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tuesday Morning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

About Tuesday Morning

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, pet supplies, bath and body products, toys, and seasonal dÃ©cor products. As of June 30, 2020, it operated approximately 685 stores in 39 states.

