Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) Receives $23.60 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.60.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Goodrich Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Goodrich Petroleum from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Goodrich Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goodrich Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.
In other news, Director Gen Iv Investment Opportunitie sold 1,838,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $42,285,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Anchorage Capital Group, L.L.C sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,354,820 shares of company stock worth $52,845,620. 13.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
GDP stock remained flat at $$22.93 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 225,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,756. Goodrich Petroleum has a 12-month low of $8.61 and a 12-month high of $26.66. The stock has a market cap of $329.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30.
Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $58.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.07 million. Goodrich Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 131.44% and a negative net margin of 39.91%. On average, analysts anticipate that Goodrich Petroleum will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.
Goodrich Petroleum Company Profile
Goodrich Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas on properties. It holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.
