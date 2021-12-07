Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) Receives $23.60 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.60.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Goodrich Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Goodrich Petroleum from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Goodrich Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goodrich Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

In other news, Director Gen Iv Investment Opportunitie sold 1,838,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $42,285,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Anchorage Capital Group, L.L.C sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,354,820 shares of company stock worth $52,845,620. 13.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Goodrich Petroleum by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 486,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,258,000 after buying an additional 22,447 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 263,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,232,000 after purchasing an additional 15,909 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 132,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 67,612 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,780,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 106,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 27,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

GDP stock remained flat at $$22.93 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 225,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,756. Goodrich Petroleum has a 12-month low of $8.61 and a 12-month high of $26.66. The stock has a market cap of $329.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $58.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.07 million. Goodrich Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 131.44% and a negative net margin of 39.91%. On average, analysts anticipate that Goodrich Petroleum will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Goodrich Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas on properties. It holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

