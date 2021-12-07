Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 24,734 Shares of Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) by 41.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,734 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 24,734 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.05% of Apollo Investment worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Apollo Investment by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,284 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Investment by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 17,826 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Apollo Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Apollo Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Apollo Investment by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 237,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,242,000 after buying an additional 22,304 shares during the period. 33.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Apollo Investment from $13.75 to $13.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ AINV opened at $13.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Apollo Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $15.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $845.62 million, a P/E ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.21 and its 200 day moving average is $13.63.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 63.83%. The company had revenue of $52.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Investment Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This is a positive change from Apollo Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.96%. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.78%.

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) , a Maryland corporation organized on February 2, 2004, is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (”BDC”) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the ”1940 Act”).

