Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 1,315,272 Shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZUU)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZUU) by 96.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,315,272 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter worth $33,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter worth about $5,066,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I by 59.3% in the second quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 355,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 132,223 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the second quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the second quarter worth about $50,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ANZUU opened at $9.96 on Tuesday. Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I has a twelve month low of $8.88 and a twelve month high of $10.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.95 and a 200 day moving average of $9.94.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

