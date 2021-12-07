Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 100,000 Shares of Tailwind Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWND)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in Tailwind Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWND) by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Tailwind Acquisition worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Tailwind Acquisition by 6,568.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 6,043 shares during the period. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Tailwind Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Alpine Global Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tailwind Acquisition by 383.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 61,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 48,845 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tailwind Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $615,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Tailwind Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $648,000. 77.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tailwind Acquisition stock opened at $9.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.82. Tailwind Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.68 and a 1 year high of $11.65.

Tailwind Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

