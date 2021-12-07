Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 29,408 Shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) by 128.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,408 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.20% of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRG. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,165,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,023,000 after buying an additional 208,610 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 891.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 110,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 99,536 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 274,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 72,738 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 151.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 65,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 1,084.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 49,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 45,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Bluerock Residential Growth REIT alerts:

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT stock opened at $14.43 on Tuesday. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $16.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70, a current ratio of 182.45 and a quick ratio of 182.45. The stock has a market cap of $379.09 million, a PE ratio of 131.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.82.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.23. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a net margin of 36.35% and a return on equity of 113.23%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 590.91%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Company Profile

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in acquiring apartment properties. Its investment objective is to maximize long term stockholder value by investing in properties that shows substantial growth. The company was founded by Jordan B. Ruddy on July 25, 2008 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.