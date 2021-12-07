Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $456,000 Stake in PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,804 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of PAVmed worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAVM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PAVmed by 15.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 211,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 27,535 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of PAVmed in the first quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of PAVmed by 89.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PAVmed in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PAVmed in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 27.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PAVM shares. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of PAVmed in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PAVmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

In other PAVmed news, major shareholder Pavmed Inc. acquired 571,428 shares of PAVmed stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $7,999,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PAVM stock opened at $3.26 on Tuesday. PAVmed Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $9.70. The stock has a market cap of $286.65 million, a PE ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.29.

PAVmed Profile

PAVmed, Inc is a commercial-stage technology medical device company, which engages in the commercialization of medical technologies. It operates through the following divisions: GI Health, Minimally Invasive Interventions, Infusion Therapy, and Emerging Innovations. The GI health division comprises of EsoGuard esophageal DNA laboratory developed test, EsoCheck Esophageal Cell Collection Device, and EsoCure Esophageal Ablation Device with Caldus technology.

