Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) by 43.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 234,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,854 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Overseas Shipholding Group worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OSG. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,474,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Overseas Shipholding Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $599,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,438,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,187,000 after buying an additional 149,242 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,126,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,623,000 after buying an additional 108,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group by 369.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 68,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 53,778 shares in the last quarter. 63.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Overseas Shipholding Group stock opened at $1.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $149.06 million, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 0.40. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.68 and a 52-week high of $3.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.27.

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc engages in the provision of energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products in the U.S. Flag markets. It operates Articulated Tug Barges (ATB), lightering ATBs, shuttle tankers, Medium Range (MR) tankers, and non-Jones Act MR tankers that participate in the maritime security program.

