Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.36. Golden Minerals shares last traded at $0.35, with a volume of 2,011,286 shares.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AUMN shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Golden Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Fundamental Research lowered their price target on Golden Minerals from $1.03 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Golden Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $56.98 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.33.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Golden Minerals during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Golden Minerals by 446.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 128,600 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Golden Minerals by 1,133.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 264,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 243,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Golden Minerals by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 818,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 111,616 shares during the last quarter. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golden Minerals Co is a precious metals junior gold-silver producer company. It focuses on a portfolio of precious metals projects which includes Velardeña Properties and Rodeo gold project in Durango State, Mexico; El Quevar silver project in Salta province of Argentina; Yoquivo gold-silver district-scale project in Chihuahua, Mexico; Sand Canyon gold-silver project in northwestern Nevada; and additional traditional silver-producing projects in the areas of Mexico.

