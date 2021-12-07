Gold Poker (GPKR) One Day Volume Hits $96.00

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded up 31.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 7th. One Gold Poker coin can now be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Gold Poker has traded down 20.4% against the US dollar. Gold Poker has a total market capitalization of $13,436.53 and $96.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001955 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00057501 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,332.19 or 0.08457925 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00059224 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51,121.52 or 0.99806750 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.66 or 0.00077422 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gold Poker is gold-poker.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gold Poker is a decentralized open-source cryptocurrency focused on instant private transactions with near-zero transaction fees. The online poker industry is relatively young, and Gold Poker team’s focal point is to overwhelmingly witness an uptick in interactivity between cryptocurrency and the online poker industry. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gold Poker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gold Poker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

