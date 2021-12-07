Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.54 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) will report earnings per share of ($0.54) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.39) and the lowest is ($0.67). Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes posted earnings per share of ($0.90) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will report full-year earnings of ($3.53) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.64) to ($3.42). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.23). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes.

GOL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays initiated coverage on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. HSBC upgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Bank of America lowered Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $9.10 to $8.10 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.51.

Shares of NYSE GOL traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.18. The stock had a trading volume of 49,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,756,765. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.81. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.01. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a twelve month low of $5.14 and a twelve month high of $11.43.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the first quarter worth $968,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 1,306.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 7,656 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 16.6% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 127,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 18,192 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 7.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 929,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,114,000 after purchasing an additional 63,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the first quarter worth $181,000. Institutional investors own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas A?reas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment through GLA, for the provision of air passenger transportation services and the main revenue-generating assets are its aircraft.

