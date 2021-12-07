Glencore’s (GLEN) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Glencore (LON:GLEN) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 440 ($5.83) price objective on the natural resources company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.64) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 415 ($5.50) price target on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.70) price objective on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.57) target price on shares of Glencore in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.97) price target on shares of Glencore in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 431.25 ($5.72).

Get Glencore alerts:

LON GLEN opened at GBX 357.20 ($4.74) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £47.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61. Glencore has a twelve month low of GBX 229 ($3.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 420.03 ($5.57). The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 363.31 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 557.35.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

Further Reading: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.