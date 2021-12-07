GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Purchased by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,840 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 12.3% in the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 6,393 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 11,382 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 3.2% during the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 9,651 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 111,335 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after purchasing an additional 15,428 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 3.7% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 56,896 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Shares of GSK stock opened at $41.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $112.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.74. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a one year low of $33.53 and a one year high of $43.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.28.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 26.27%. As a group, research analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.5234 per share. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is presently 87.29%.

GSK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GlaxoSmithKline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK).

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.