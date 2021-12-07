Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $89.16 on Tuesday. Gitlab has a fifty-two week low of $82.18 and a fifty-two week high of $137.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Gitlab from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Gitlab from $140.00 to $107.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Gitlab in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Gitlab from $144.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Gitlab in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.40.

In other Gitlab news, insider Crossover Managemen Technology purchased 325,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $25,025,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link

Gitlab Company Profile

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

