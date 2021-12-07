Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $89.16 on Tuesday. Gitlab has a 12 month low of $82.18 and a 12 month high of $137.00.

Get Gitlab alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GTLB shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Gitlab in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Gitlab in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Gitlab in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of Gitlab in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Gitlab in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gitlab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.70.

In other Gitlab news, insider Crossover Managemen Technology bought 325,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,025,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website

About Gitlab

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Gitlab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gitlab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.