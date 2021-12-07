Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Given “Underperform” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$25.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on GEI. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$25.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Gibson Energy to a “hold” rating and set a C$25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$23.00 price target on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$24.40.

Shares of Gibson Energy stock traded up C$0.33 on Tuesday, reaching C$22.85. The stock had a trading volume of 239,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,681. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$23.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$23.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.17. Gibson Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$18.78 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.98. The stock has a market cap of C$3.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.66.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$1.81 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gibson Energy will post 1.1400001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

