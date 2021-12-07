GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

GH Research stock opened at $23.47 on Tuesday. GH Research has a 52-week low of $12.38 and a 52-week high of $30.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.07.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GH Research stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 27,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of GH Research as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 54.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GH Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of GH Research in a report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.56.

About GH Research

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

