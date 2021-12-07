General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lessened its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. General Mills accounts for approximately 1.0% of Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GIS. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 43.8% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the second quarter worth about $47,000. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Mills alerts:

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $1,730,574.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 9,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total value of $589,114.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,964 shares of company stock valued at $3,224,438. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup raised General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on General Mills in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.75.

Shares of GIS opened at $64.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.78. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $53.96 and a one year high of $65.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.80.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 54.11%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.