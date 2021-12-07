Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) CEO Richard Danforth Buys 6,500 Shares

Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) CEO Richard Danforth acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.85 per share, for a total transaction of $25,025.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of GNSS traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,808. The stock has a market cap of $148.48 million, a PE ratio of 195.60 and a beta of 0.50. Genasys Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.72 and a 52 week high of $8.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.28.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Genasys had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 1.19%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Genasys Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Genasys during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Genasys during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Genasys during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Genasys during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Genasys during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors own 45.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on GNSS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Genasys in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.38.

Genasys, Inc provides critical communications systems and solutions and multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.

