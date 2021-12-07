Gemfields Group (LON:GEM) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Gemfields Group (LON:GEM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 20 ($0.27) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 38.46% from the stock’s current price.

Gemfields Group stock opened at GBX 14.45 ($0.19) on Tuesday. Gemfields Group has a 12 month low of GBX 6.25 ($0.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 15.70 ($0.21). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 13.54 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 10.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48. The company has a market capitalization of £168.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.45.

Gemfields Group Company Profile

Gemfields Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. It operates through seven segments: Zambia, Mozambique, Platinum Group Metals (PGMs), Steel Making Materials, Corporate, Faberge, and Other. The company is involved in the emerald, beryl, ruby, and corundum mining activities; wholesale and retail of jewelry and watches through directly operated boutiques and international wholesale partners, as well as online; and traded auction activity.

